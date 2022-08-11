DJ Zinhle partners with Uber Eats to sell her jewellery line from the app

Lerato Maimela

South African disc-jockey and reality television star DJ Zinhle is making boss moves in her career as an entrepreneur and businesswoman, and her fans and followers really love to see it.

Taking to social media on Wednesday evening, the mother-of-two announced that she has partnered with Uber Eats South Africa to list her jewellery brand Era By DJ Zinhle on the app.

This means that customers will get the chance to shop the jewellery line from the comfort of their own home by simply placing an order on the app as they would do to order food from their favourite restaurants, and getting the jewellery delivered straight to their doors.

When speaking on this exciting partnership, DJ Zinhle said that she wanted for her brand to be more accessible to her customers, and that she knew that partnering with Uber Eats would take her vision to a whole new level.

“Quality, convenience, and innovation are some of the key things for us when we think about our sales and retail experiences. We always want to make sure that we give our EraFam the best accessories in the most accessible way, and working with Uber Eats will take this to a whole new level,” said DJ Zinhle.

Uber Eats has been on a mission to expand beyond food delivery, and has now added convenience stores and pharmacies to their app to ensure that their customers have access to basic necessities.

“We are honoured that Era has made Uber Eats their platform of choice, and this is in line with our objective as part of growing our aspiration to connect with users beyond food.

“Other categories we have ventured into include convenience stores, pharmacy outlets, alcohol, and retail, and this shows us that the possibilities are endless,” said Cikida Gcali-Mabusela, head of new verticals for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa.