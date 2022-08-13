Ndavi Nokeri crowned as new Miss SA 2022

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Fan favourite Ndavi Nokeri was crowned the new Miss South Africa (SA) 2022 on Saturday evening in a glittering function.

Miss SA 2021 and Miss Supranational Lalela Mswane handed the crown to Noerki, the 23 year old from Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The Miss SA pageant took place at SunBet Arena at Time Squares Menlyn, Tshwane.

The pageant was hosted by media personality Anele Mdoda, who held the fort for the second time.

The energy in the packed venue was electrifying.

Nokeri’s charisma, light and stage presence shined through the night.

From the start the top 10 were Anarzade Omar, Ayanda Thabethe, Itumeleng Parage, Keaoleboga Nkashe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Luvé Meyer, Luyanda Zuma, Ndavi Nokeri, Pearl Ntshehi and Tamsyn Jack, presented each room on video.

The judges were former Miss Universe – Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss World – Rolene Strauss, investigative journalist and media personality – Devi Sankaree Govender, former Public Protector – Thuli Madonsela, businesswoman and Miss SA 1990 – Suzette van der Merwe and the current Miss Universe – Harnaaz Sandhu from India.

One of the #MissSA2022 judges @Thando_Thabethe stunning as always on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/3N0dCdSzuD— The Citizen – Lifestyle & Entertainment News (@Citi_Life_) August 13, 2022

The top 5 were Luve Meyer, Ayanda Thabethe, Lebogang Mahlangu, Tamsyn Jack and public vote Ndavi Nokeri. In the top 3 was fan favourite Nokeri, Mahlangu and Thabethe.

The questions from the judges ranged from mental health, how they would hold leaders accountability, period poverty to social economic issues.

The top 3 then answered an question from Twitter. The question was : “As a South African what is the most important thing to keep the unity in the country.” Both Noerki and Thabethe said as a country we should celebrate our diversity, support each other going forward, as our country’s strengths is our rainbow nation.

Miss South Africa 2022 will take home prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million. Miss SA winner, Nokeri will also get R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa organisation.

There were musical performances from Nadia Nakai, Rouge, Boity, Elaine, Ndoni, Llysio and a showstopping performance from Makhadzi.