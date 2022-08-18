Police deny investigations into Anele Tembe’s death have been completed

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Western Cape police have denied reports that investigations into Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe’s death have been completed.

This after there were reports from publications such as City Press that the police had “concluded” their investigation.

Tembe was the fiancée of popular rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

The 23-year-old died on April 11, 2021, after she fell to her death at a hotel during the couple’s trip in Cape Town, where AKA was scheduled to perform.

The City Press reported that they were informed by the police that investigations into the inquest docket were completed in December, with the findings presented to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for a decision, which is yet to be made.

However, Western Cape Police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut told The Citizen this is not the case.

“Kindly be advised that the death of Anele Tembe is still under investigation and there are no new developments to report at this stage,” he said.

It is believed that Tembe had taken her own life. Inquest dockets, investigations and probes are standard in the cases where the deceased died of “natural causes”.

During a televised interview in May 2021, AKA revealed that his relationship with Tembe was “passionate” but not “toxic”.

There were viral videos of the couple’s discourse which could be considered some of their lowest moments.

AKA went into detail to discuss Tembe’s mental health state, saying she was on medication and had previously attempted suicide on more than one occasion.

The rapper said he was taken by surprise by Moses Tembe’s words, Anele’s father, that his daughter was never suicidal. He attributed his daughter’s death to alcohol and drugs.

AKA further recalled incidents where Anele attempted to take her own life.

“Once, she tried to jump out of a moving car, and on another occasion, she threatened to drive her car into a wall.”

It has been over a year since Anele’s death, and AKA marked the anniversary with a social media post.

“Every day I pray for the healing of your family and my family. I hope one day we can all come together and pay our respects to you and your memory at the same place and at the same time,” he wrote.

