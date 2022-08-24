Kanye West avoids charges after allegedly assaulting fan

Lerato Maimela

American rapper and producer Kanye ‘Ye’ West has just dodged a jail sentence of 6 months after allegedly assaulting a fan in California.

Early this year, TMZ reported that the 45-year-old musician had been named as the suspect in an alleged misdemeanour battery case that took place near the Soho Warehouse in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the publication, witnesses said that the rapper was surrounded by many fans outside of the hotel who were looking to get autographs and take pictures with him, but he asked them not to take pictures of him because he was going through something at that time.

A fan apparently then responded to Kanye’s request by saying that everyone goes through family stuff, and that is when the father-of-four punched the fan.

TMZ reported that witnesses saw the producer punch the fan twice, once in the head and the other time in the neck.

According to the publication, after the fan was assaulted he was taken to urgent care to get checked for any injuries, and the Los Angeles Police Department had started investigating Kanye West for battery.

On Tuesday, an official from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s revealed that the Power hitmaker would not be charge for his offence due to there being not enough evidence to follow through with the case.

“After a thorough and careful review of all the evidence, our office is declining to file based on no reasonable likelihood of conviction,” said the statement.

The case was being investigated as misdemeanour battery, which is classified as a criminal offense involving unlawful physical contact.

If the rapper was convicted for this matter, he could have possible faced a maximum jail sentence of 6 months or a fine of up to $2 000 (R34 000).