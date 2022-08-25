The Bachelor SA’s Lee Thompson second stint in rehab – report

Citizen Reporter

The unexpected and shocking reports that South Africa’s first Bachelor star Lee Thompson’s troubles continue to deepen.

It was reported last week, that the former rugby player, fitness trainer and businessman was homeless and living in the streets of Cape Town.

YOU magazine published an expose’ that Thompson had been living in a homeless shelter for a few months after he was kicked out of a rented guest house by the owner.

The anonymous guest house owner described Thompson as a tenant from “hell” who often left his room unkempt and messy.

Thompson allegedly paid R300 a day for the room, and the owner says it was difficult evicting him.

RELATED: Fans concerned after reports that The Bachelor’s Lee Thompson is homeless

It has now been reported that Thompson has been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Gauteng.

Channel 24 reported that family and friends intervened and this is his second stint in rehab. A friend spoke to the publication and said they feared Thompson wouldn’t stay long in rehab as his mother wasn’t aware of how bad things had gone.

“Lee is good with hiding and pretending that everything’s okay. I hope this lasts and that this is now his rock bottom,” the friend said.

A business person who worked with Thompson alleged he was on a “downward spiral”.

Often promoting fitness and wellness products, Thompson was set to release a tell-all book of his experience as the Bachelor in 2019, titled Truth Behind the Rose. People reportedly came forward saying they paid for the pre-order book sales, however, copies of the book never materialised.

The businesses and charities linked to Thomspon have also been looked into. Live Hope Love South Africa is a charity started by Thomspon in 2016. It helps fund underprivileged children’s school fees. There is a call of action on the organisation’s Instagram page to donate to help fund the charity. The last time Live Hope Love SA was active on social media was in September 2020.

Husigenoot reported that Thompson’s pledge to donate 10% of his book sales to his charity can not be founded.

The Citizen’s attempts to reach Thompson for comment were unsuccessful.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele