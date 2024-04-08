WATCH: Nthati Moshesh first to be unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ S2

The new season of the show kicked off on Saturday, 6 April.

In a thrilling start to the second season of The Masked Singer South Africa, veteran actress Nthati Moshesh gave a stellar performance.

However, the former Scandal! star became the first celebrity contestant to be unmasked at the end of two epic sing-offs.

Disguised behind the iconic Springbok costume, Nthati surprised both the audience and the panel of celebrity detectives when she emerged from behind the mask.

Before she was unmasked, the four judges made their final guesses. Sithelo and Skhumba stuck with their original choices – Lorcia Cooper and Motshidisi Mohono.

However, J’Something and Somizi switched their guesses. Somizi went with sports presenter Carol Tshabalala, while J’Something was swayed by Springbok’s clue about almost being a bird, leading him to guess songbird Zolani Mahola.

Speaking about why she agreed to join The Masked Singer South Africa, Nthati said she knew it would allow her to showcase a different facet of her artistry.

“In all my roles, I’m serious, strict, stern, and horrible. I am evil. So, when this came up, I thought the inner child in Nthati must come out and play and have fun.”

What to expect from ‘The Masked Singer SA’s’ new season

The Masked Singer South Africa season two kicked off on Saturday, 6 April at 6.30 pm on S3 (formerly known as SABC3).

The new season promises to be even more spectacular, with dazzling new masks hiding 16 celebrities from different backgrounds who are all well-known in households across the country.

Some of the confirmed masks have already sparked excitement, appearing in ads, TV promos, and media reveals.

These include Diamond, Gold, Giraffe, Tortoise and Cheetah. Another notable character, Monster, has also made appearances, along with the enigmatic Owl.

Viewers can look forward to the elegant Blue Crane and more.

“The Masked Singer South Africa Season 2 masks are exquisite, and we can’t wait to see which A-list celebrities are hiding in these elaborate costumes,” said Lientjie Kruger, the brand manager of Andolex, who is sponsoring the series.