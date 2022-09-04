K Naomi ‘blessed and grateful’ after white wedding 

Kaunda Selisho

Model K Naomi (Ketiumetse Phakhathi) and her husband Tshepo completed their nuptials over the weekend by hosting their white wedding ceremony in front of a select group of friends and family.

The white wedding comes six months after celebrations to mark the traditional portion of K Naomi and Tshepo’s union.

Not much is known about the white wedding at this stage as guest seemingly respected their wish to have festivities captured by the professional team they had on hand to capture it all, however, Khaya Dlanga (who is present at practically every celebrity wedding in South Africa) captured and shared some short video clips from the day which have since been widely shared online.

Watch: Inside the Pakhathi’s white wedding:

Tshepo wore a cream tuxedo jacket with what looked like a pearl sheen to it and he paired that with a black bowtie and black trousers.

The bride wore a corseted, off-the-shoulder silk gown with an asymmetrical skirt complete with a thigh-high slit.

She wore her hair in a low, slicked-back bun and topped it with a veil.

The day after the wedding, K Naomi tweeted “Blessed and Grateful. #MrsPhakathi.”

Based on what little they were able to see, her fans seem very impressed with the wedding, taking to social media to share their thoughts.

Tshepo and K Naomi first got married in March, just three months after welcoming their first child together.

Their traditional wedding was attended by all of K Naomi’s famous friends alongside she and Tshepo’s families. Guests included people like Lorna Maseko, Pearl Modiadie, Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo, Lasizwe Dambuza, Bobby Blanco and Ayanda MVP.

In July, they went on a romantic European vacation.

