Springbok Elton Jantjies’ scandalous affair with team dietician

Xanet Scheepers

Springbok rugby player Elton Janties has once again made headlines, and unfortunately not for his amazing rugby-playing abilities.

The Springbok fly-half was reportedly seen entertaining the Springboks’ dietician Zeenat Simjee at two different guest houses in Mbombela during the week leading up to the Springboks test match against the All Blacks in Mbombela at the beginning of August.

Afrikaans Sunday publication, Rapport reported that Janties did not stay in the same hotel as the rest of his teammates and the Springbok management as usual, but instead made alternative accommodation reservations.

A father from Pretoria who stayed at one of the guest houses with his 12-year-old son told the publication that when his son spotted the pair he told him that the woman with Janties is not his wife as he recognised both of them and wanted to ask them for their autographs.

According to the publication, several sources told them how Janties and his companion’s passionate moments had guests feeling uncomfortable and how their screaming matches went on until the early hours of the morning.

Janties also reportedly asked a staff member at one of the guest houses if he knows who he is after the staff member asked him to not make such a noise after receiving several complaints from guests.

The following morning rugby’s bad boy left the guest house without settling his account of R4 000, before checking in to another guest house where he ran up a bill of R26 000, of which he reportedly only paid R5 000.

The money was reportedly spent on expensive champagne, flowers, spa treatments and candlelit dinners.

A source told Rapport that the flowers were accompanied by a romantic note in which Janties declared his love to Simjee.

Guests staying at the guest house told the publication they were surprised to see, after Googling Janties’ wife, that he was entertaining another woman and not his wife.

Neither Jantjies nor Simjee has commented on their whirlwind Mbombela stay.

Jantjies is married to long-time girlfriend Iva Ristic with whom he shares three children.