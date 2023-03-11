Lorna Maseko celebrates her daughter’s second birthday 

Kaunda Selisho

Television personality and celebrity chef Lorna Maseko has never publicly acknowledged having a child until now.

Although her pregnancy is the worst-kept secret in South Africa, she managed to evade cameras for the duration of her pregnancy. Now, two years after her first child’s birth, Maseko is celebrating her baby girl.

She took to Instagram to post a reel of some highlights from her baby girl’s journey and wrote; “Happiest 2nd birthday to my beautiful daughter. You mean the absolute world to me and you make it ALL worth it…. You’re the smartest most beautiful little human (and extremely talkative lol) and I pray you may alway know the love and peace of God. Just know that I will ALWAYS be there for you!”

Maseko made sure to only include photos and videos where her child’s face is obscured and did not mention what her daughter’s name is.

Floyd Shivambu rumours

For years, Lorna Maseko has been rumoured to be romantically involved with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu.

At the end of September 2020, tabloid Sunday World reported that she was pregnant with Shivambu’s child.

She hit out at the report at the time, calling it “truly disgusting” that people could report on things that weren’t “real”.

Maseko seemed to suggest that not only was she not pregnant but she may also have been struggling with reproductive health issues.

“Women suffer with many issues: fibroids (which I have), endometriosis & many others. You don’t know people stories-STOP IT!!” she said on Twitter at the time.

At the time, a City Press report estimated that the baby was born in May.

‘Homegrown Tastes’ season two

Lorna Maseko recently expanded another one of her babies after launching the second season of her BBC Lifestyle show Homegrown Tastes South Africa.

Speaking to The Citizen, Maseko highlighted how her aim has always been putting local food on the map which means spotlighting local farmers, indigenous foods and ingredients.

On the show, Lorna Maseko travels to many parts of the country to celebrate our local produce.

Additional reporting by Sandisiwe Mbhele

