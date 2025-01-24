Recipe of the day: Homemade Eisbein
Here’s how you can easily prepare a hearty, flavourful Eisbein in the comfort of your own kitchen.
Homemade Eisbein. Picture: Supplied
Today’s recipe is a classic homemade Eisbein — a tender, brined pork knuckle, slow-roasted to perfection.
You can pair it with yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw, and sultana salad for a truly satisfying meal.
Homemade Eisbein
Ingredients
Shanks
- 2-4 pork knuckles, skin on
Brine
- 2L lukewarm water
- 50g coarse salt
- 10g pink salt
- 4 bay leaves
- 100g whole peppercorns
- 100g coriander seeds
- 2 onions, halved
- 2 whole garlic, peeled
- 5 cloves
Method
- Add water and salt to a container and stir until all the salt is dissolved.
- Add bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander seeds, onions, garlic and cloves to the liquid.
- Gently add the pork knuckles and chill the container for 24 – 48 hours in the fridge. The longer you leave it, the saltier the pork will be.
- Preheat oven to 180C.
- Rinse and pat the pork dry.
- Roast the pork for 2 hours.
- Serve with mixed yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw and sultana salad.
*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.
