Recipe of the day: Homemade Eisbein

Here’s how you can easily prepare a hearty, flavourful Eisbein in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Homemade Eisbein. Picture: Supplied

Today's recipe is a classic homemade Eisbein — a tender, brined pork knuckle, slow-roasted to perfection. You can pair it with yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw, and sultana salad for a truly satisfying meal. ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Braaied snoek Homemade Eisbein Ingredients Shanks 2-4 pork knuckles, skin on Brine 2L lukewarm water

50g coarse salt

10g pink salt

4 bay leaves

100g whole peppercorns

100g coriander seeds

2 onions, halved

