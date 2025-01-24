Recipes

Home » Lifestyle » Food And Drink » Recipes

Avatar photo

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

24 Jan 2025

11:47 am

Recipe of the day: Homemade Eisbein

Here’s how you can easily prepare a hearty, flavourful Eisbein in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Homemade Eisbein. Picture: Supplied

Today’s recipe is a classic homemade Eisbein — a tender, brined pork knuckle, slow-roasted to perfection.

You can pair it with yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw, and sultana salad for a truly satisfying meal.

ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Braaied snoek

Homemade Eisbein

Ingredients

Shanks

  • 2-4 pork knuckles, skin on

Brine

  • 2L lukewarm water
  • 50g coarse salt
  • 10g pink salt
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 100g whole peppercorns
  • 100g coriander seeds
  • 2 onions, halved
  • 2 whole garlic, peeled
  • 5 cloves

Method

  1. Add water and salt to a container and stir until all the salt is dissolved.
  2. Add bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander seeds, onions, garlic and cloves to the liquid.
  3. Gently add the pork knuckles and chill the container for 24 – 48 hours in the fridge. The longer you leave it, the saltier the pork will be.
  4. Preheat oven to 180C.
  5. Rinse and pat the pork dry.
  6. Roast the pork for 2 hours.
  7. Serve with mixed yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw and sultana salad.

*This recipe was sourced from sapork.co.za with permission.

Print

Homemade Eisbein

  • Author: sapork.co.za

Ingredients

Scale

Shanks

    • 24 pork knuckles, skin on

Brine

    • 2L lukewarm water

    • 50g coarse salt

    • 10g pink salt

    • 4 bay leaves

    • 100g whole peppercorns

    • 100g coriander seeds

    • 2 onions, halved

    • 2 whole garlic, peeled

    • 5 cloves

Instructions

  1. Add water and salt to a container and stir until all the salt is dissolved.

  2. Add bay leaves, peppercorns, coriander seeds, onions, garlic and cloves to the liquid.

  3. Gently add the pork knuckles and chill the container for 24 – 48 hours in the fridge. The longer you leave it, the saltier the pork will be.

  4. Preheat oven to 180C.

  5. Rinse and pat the pork dry.

  6. Roast the pork for 2 hours.

  7. Serve with mixed yellow rice, beetroot, coleslaw and sultana salad.

NOW READ: Recipe of the day: Hummus soup

Read more on these topics

food recipe of the day

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: Zondo ‘not satisfied’ with initial sexual complaint, Mbenenge tribunal hears
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC can’t go forward by not moving
Africa Boko’s criticism of SA stirs diplomatic storm
Crime ‘Why did you ignore us?’: Lawmakers demand clarity on police inspectorate closure
News Ramaphosa signs controversial Expropriation Bill into law

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES