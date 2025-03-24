Actress Nambitha Mpumlwana reacts to shoplifting allegations

The actress was reportedly charged with shoplifting and released on R1 000 bail.

Former Generations actress Nambitha Mpumlwana has reacted to the allegations that she was arrested for stealing lipstick.

A few days ago, Sunday World reported that Mpumlwana was arrested by Randburg police for allegedly shoplifting lipsticks worth R160 at Dis-Chem, Ferndale Mall.

She was reportedly charged with shoplifting and released on R1 000 bail.

ALSO READ: Your rights if you are suspected of shoplifting

Nambitha Mpumlwana denies stealing lipstick

Following the reports, Mpumlwana wrote on social media: “Sometimes you just have to let people be wrong about you!”

Mpumlwana, however, did not share her side of the story.

The Citizen reached out to Mpumlwane. Her brand manager said she is not talking to the press about the matter at the moment.

Her fans have since flooded her comments section with messages of support, saying they believe she is innocent.

“The moment I saw shoplifting and a lipstick, I knew someone just wanted to tarnish your name,” one fan commented.

Mpumlwana is not the first Generations actress to be accused of shoplifting.

In 2013, Maggie Benedict, known for her role as Akhona, was accused of stealing Panado tablets worth R17.90 from Checkers in Cresta Mall.

However, she was found not guilty by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in February 2024.

Speaking about what happened at the time, Benedict said another customer’s packages set off the security system, and she was allowed to leave without a search.

Benedict, who allegedly had unopened tablets she claimed to have purchased weeks earlier, was stopped and searched when the security system went off as she passed through.

“I could not provide a receipt because I’m blessed to have R17.49 not be an expenditure I need to keep track of.

“I guess it is far easier to ‘Make An Example Of That Actress’ than it is to admit that perhaps, just perhaps, Checkers’ anti-theft machines and cameras might need servicing,” she said in the statement.

NOW READ: Makhadzi appeals for donations for Nsuku after missing out on R2m ‘BBMzansi’ grand prize — Over R100k raised for Uyanda