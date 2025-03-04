Adam Sandler walks out of the Oscars – basketball shorts and all

Sandler was rocking a hoodie and basketball shorts but walked out after a fashion roast first-time host Conan O’Brien.

At the 2025 Academy Awards, Adam Sandler’s unexpected departure became one of the ceremony’s most talked-about moments, blending his characteristic humour with a touch of controversy.

Known for his casual fashion choices, Sandler skipped the red carpet but attended the event wearing an aqua blue hoodie, basketball shorts, and sneakers, standing out amidst his peers’ traditionally formal attire.

During his opening monologue, first-time host Conan O’Brien seized the opportunity to joke about Sandler’s laid-back ensemble. He said: “You’re dressed like a guy playing video poker at 2 am, Adam.”

According to Page Six, Sandler, embracing the comedic exchange, retorted: “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up. I like the way I look because I’m a good person.”

The playful banter escalated as Sandler humorously expressed mock offence, stating: “If my snazzy gym shorts and fluffy sweatshirt offend you so much that you had to mock me in front of my peers, I’m going.”

O’Brien quickly apologised to Sandler, who was already on his feet announcing his departure, and invited the audience to a midnight basketball game at Veteran Park, adding with a grin: “The guy from Nosferatu, he’s on my team.”

Before exiting, Sandler approached Best Actor nominee Timothée Chalamet, embraced him and exclaimed, “Chalamet!”

The Independent reported his gesture was a nod to a previous joke by comedian Nikki Glaser, who had humorously remarked that Chalamet’s name sounded like something Sandler would say in his signature exaggerated voice.

Sandler’s fashion philosophy: Grab, go and keep moving

Sandler believes style is all about comfort. In a recent new Mystery Fashionist video filmed on the streets of New York, the Uncut Gems star introduces himself as “Adam from Brooklyn” and gives viewers an overview of his outfit: a navy Fila windbreaker, “goofy” blue shorts, and mismatched sneakers with pulled-up socks.

Sandler, whose laid-back wardrobe choices have long baffled and amused fans, revealed his no-fuss dressing philosophy: “Whatever is in the closet, I grab it,” he says. “I don’t think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving.”

He went on to list the fashion pieces he can’t live without.

“Sometimes my wife gets me nice socks that I throw on, got my kids on them and stuff,” Sandler said.

“Sneakers that fit. It don’t matter if they’re dirty or not, as long as they’re fitting and not hurting. These shorts are a little shorter than usual.”

Watch the Mystery Fashionist interview Sandler here:

