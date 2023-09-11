AKA and K.O get BET nominations at 2023’s Hip Hop awards

K.O and AKA are the only South Africans nominated at this year BET Hip Hop Awards.

South African rappers K.O and AKA received nominations for this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, being recognised for their unique flow.

The two rappers are nominated in the Best International Flow category, which recognises the style in which one raps in.

“This year’s BET Hip Hop Awards will mark the culmination of our year-long celebration of hip hop’s storied creation and the art form’s sonic and cultural expansion,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET.

“We are honoured by this year’s roster of nominees as they continue to carry the creativity and diversity of hip hop into the future. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments as they take hip hop artistry to new heights.”

This will be the 18th edition of the awards which celebrates the past year in hip hop music across 17 categories, selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders.

K.O was also nominated for the BET awards earlier this year, in the Best International Act category. The Mzansi rappers are nominated alongside Ghana’s Black Sherif, Zambia’s Sampa The Great and the UK’s J Hus.

The awards will take place early next month and they’re expected to bigger than ever, with the genre celebrating 50 years of existence.

Burna Boy, who will be performing in South Africa later this month, is one of the most nominated artists with seven nods to his name.

AKA won an award at the DSTV Content Creator awards this past weekend, with his mother accepting the Song of The Year gong.

Posthumous awards

Since his murder earlier this year, AKA has received a number of posthumous awards and nominations for his last album, Mass Country.

In May, AKA won four awards at the Metro FM awards and is also nominated in the 10th edition of the AFRIMMA awards in the Album of The Year and Best Male Southern Africa.

