By Bonginkosi Tiwane

13 Sep 2023

WATCH: Stogie T opens up about survivor’s guilt after death of Riky and AKA

The seasoned rapper shared his feelings of survivor’s guilt for not being there when the two rappers unexpectedly died.

Stogie and AKA-freestyle

Stogie T with AKA during happier times. Picture: stogie_t/Instagram

In his latest freestyle titled Survivor’s Guilt, South African rapper Stogie T used the opportunity to honour late artists and friends AKA and Riky Rick.

Rapping over a beat by Kanye West, which he used to pay homage to his idol Jay Z in Big Brother, real name Tumi Molekane switched the script of song and honoured his late younger brothers in the industry. Stogie T is a former member of the internationally renowned band Tumi and the Volume.

Reflective rhymes

“My little brother, was killed brother, helped mould his career, I got guilt brother. All Hip Hop brother, maybe we wasn’t even friends, tried to be a mentor till that tragic end,” Stogie starts off the freestyle, with those lines seemingly aimed at the late AKA.

Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot in a cold-blooded murder in Durban in February this year. Real name Rikhado Makhado or Riky Rick as he was fondly known by his fans, lost his battle with mental illness and took his own life last year, also in February.

In his rhymes Stogie asks a rhetorical question to the listener about where they were the day AKA was murdered, he then shares how he first heard the news of AKA’s demise.

“Seen it through a group text, a tweet or sms, shocked on the other end. Shot by a couple of men, almost to the day we lost Riky, struck again,” he raps.

The visuals are a cocktail of music videos and live performances by the two late rappers. While a Bible scripture Psalm 51:10 was in the opening shot of the video.

In one of his lines Stogie justified owning a gun because he has to survive the crime around him. He questions why was entrepreneur and author Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane also killed.

“Before I let you toe tag or RIP me, I’d rather throw hands like Uncle Vinny and show fans why I got the blicky. Big stepper tryna survive a mad city. Sickly animals, how is Tibz collateral? How is Riky forgotten, Costa twitching to Piano bro, they shine and left us the afterglow.”

“An icon of the game, little Kairo’s fave, King Forbes the slain, until we meet again” he concludes the short video.

Reactions

The video triggered reactions from some of the country’s biggest entertainers such as Black Coffee, Nadia Nakai, Prince Kaybee, Nomuzi Mabena and Maxhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo to mention just a few.

AKA Kiernan Forbes music Rikhado "Riky Rick" Makhado

