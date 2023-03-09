SA shows up – AKA’s Mass Country certified gold

Sandisiwe Mbhele

As there was a call for fans and supporters of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes last album Mass Country to break records, it seems that is heading in the right direction.

During the late rapper’s memorial service, Kabelo Malabane called on people to stream and buy the album, Mass Country in large numbers.

The slain rapper said the album was a nod to South Africa and in early indications, locals have shown up.

Certified Gold

Nadia Nakai posted on Thursday morning, that her late partner had reached a milestone. She simply posted a picture of the album cover, with the announcement that it had reached gold.

According to international standards, reaching gold status means 500 000 sales; platinum on 1 000 000 sales, NPR reported.

However, in South Africa according to the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), gold status means between 10 000-15 000 units sold.

For platinum, it is above 30 000 units sold.

The track list of the studio album includes features of his partner Nadia Nakai, Blxckie for the song called Dangerous, it also includes Yanga Chief with a title song called Amapiano and his previously released singles Paradise and Lemons to Lemonade.

Mass Country was released on 24 February, with mixed reactions from critics, however, his fans – Megacy loved the album.

AKA’s team released a studio video of him explaining what the album meant before his untimely death.

He said: “It’s literally called Mass Country, for the masses of the country… There is only one audience that I pandering to and that is South Aaa, South Aaaa… And listen, we running music right now”.

The team behind the album

VTH, The T Effect and Sony Music Entertainment Africa decided to go ahead with the release of the album just weeks after his murder.

Co-executive producer and manager for the album, Nivo, said they were blessed to work with the Fela in Versace hitmaker.

He added the rapper worked very hard on the album and put his all into it.

Nivo said AKA did have the opportunity to approve how Mass Country will be rolled out and marketed.

“He approved the elements, direction and vision of the release.”