Excitement is palpable ahead of the upcoming Boyz II Men tour happening in South Africa later this year. Shortly after the announcement, RnB fans across South Africa took to social media to share their excitement for the show.

The group was first scheduled to perform in April 2020, but the show had to be cancelled due to the pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns. The show had initially been postponed to March 2021, before the latest dates were announced.

Boyz II Men’s South African shows are being organised by leading event organiser G21 Entertainment together with Vertex Events, today announced South African show dates for the legendary super group happening later this year.

Where will Boyz II Men perform in South Africa?

The South African tour will kick off in Cape Town on Tuesday, 31 October 2023, at the Grand Arena, GrandWest followed by an appearance in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on Thursday, 2 November.

The tour will conclude in North West at the Superbowl in Sun City on Saturday, 4 November 2023.

Boyz II Men South African Tour | Picture: Supplied

City: Cape Town

Location: Grand Arena, GrandWest

Date: Tuesday, 31 October 2023

City: Pretoria

Location: Sunbet Arena, Time Square

Date: Thursday, 2 November 2023

City: North West

Location: Superbowl, Sun City

Date: Saturday, 4 November 2023

“We are elated to finally kick off the tour in South Africa later this year. Boyz II Men promised their fans a killer live show shortly before the pandemic, and now keeping true to that promise, now that it’s safe to do so. With three shows planned around the country, we look forward to delivering yet another quality production with this multiple award-winning music outfit,” said G21 Entertainment frontman Glen Netshipise following discussions with the group’s management earlier this week.

Boyz II Men tickets

Limited tickets for the seated concert are available at Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1 790.

Organisers also stated that previously purchased tickets in 2020/2021 for the cancelled show will automatically be valid for the new dates. In order to ensure entry, ticket holders will need to get in touch with Ticketpro to get their old tickets exchanged.

The Boyz II Men South African tour will be powered by media partners Kaya FM and Kfm 94.5.

