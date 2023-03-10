Steal their style: Fashion couple DJ Zinhle and Mörda

Thami Kwazi

Power music couple Zinhle Jiyane, known as Dj Zinhle, and her DJ and producer husband Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as MÖrda, are often in the headlines for numerous reasons. Still, one thing that makes them stand out is their eclectic fashion sense.

Aside from being a business couple powerhouse, and owning several brands, Zinhle is also the doting wife to Mörda.

The married couple revealed that they were married on season two of Zinhle’s Reality Show, BET The Unexpected in August 2022, with Zinhle saying that she’s excited to be Mörda‘s wife.

The couple held what was described as a small ceremony in her hometown in KwaZulu-Natal.

If trends are anything to go by, these two march at the sound of their drum and never let the latest fashion fads get in the way when styling their daily outfits.

Mother to Kairo and baby Asante, Zinhle mixes traditional fashion with new pieces to create a kaleidoscope of urban outfits.

While her husband and former Black Motion member keeps his threads functional yet fashionable.

Having recently made headlines with the passing of her father’s child Kiernan Forbes, last month in an apparent assassination, Hair Majesty owner Zinhle and Mörda haven’t been through the easiest time on social media but always come out on top as a loving unit.

Yin and Yang

Often seen on the decks playing together, Asante’s parents complement each other’s fashion sense by dressing in similar colours, or sporting designer gear and publicly celebrating their love as they should.

Boulevard champagne owner Zinhle wears an orange suit paired with a logo short, which Mörda compliments in all black soft leather and a man bag that matches her shirt.

Suited to each other

One thing that is apparent with Zinhle is that she has the best leg in the game and fans are always hoping to get a glimpse of the best stems out there.

Here the fashion killer couple is seen in all black, while the owner of ERA by Zinhle accessories – Zinhle shows off her stunning legs in a short black dress, and solo artist Mörda adds a touch of pazzazz with leather pants and accessories with a denim poorboy cap, never missing a beat when it comes to the style game.

Blossoming blues

Nothing speaks to classic fashion more than good-quality denim. While introducing their joint fragrances, Finesse by Drip, his and hers under Drip fashion, the couple posed in denim togs.

While Mörda wore a light blue denim shirt and loose jeans, Zinhle complimented him in a darker shirt and skinny jeans, a combo that fits so comfortably it needed no accessories.

Proving that simplicity is an accessory.