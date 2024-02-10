AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS

Police says its investigating team have made progress in the year-long case.

Police have appealed for calm as fans and the family of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes lament the lack of arrests a year after he was murdered along with his close friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Saturday marks a year since the murders of AKA, an award-winning rapper, and chef Motsoane outside Durban’s Wish nightclub.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a team of specialists, detectives and analysts are on the case.

“The SAPS acknowledges and understands that this is a very sensitive matter. We would like to assure affected families and the public that we have spent countless hours and endless manpower on tracing those behind these murders in the past year.

“We are aware of limited communication with the affected families, the investigation is at a very sensitive stage and we have therefore decided to limit all communication related to this matter.

“The limited communication was not at all intended to undermine any of the affected families. We will however endeavour to improve on this in the near future,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

‘Suspects linked to other crimes’

In an interview with eNCA, Mathe said some of the suspects in the duo’s murders are already in prison for other crimes.

“We have positive evidence linking identified suspects, others are in custody related to other matters.

“Others are on the run, and the team is hot on their heels,” she told the news channel.

READ: “My wife has never been the same since the death of her son,” Tibz’s father a year after murder

Both AKA and Motsoane died at the scene, sending shockwaves among the popular rapper’s fan base.

Wish closed down shortly after the tragic incident.

Tibz’ mom died of heartache

In a separate television interview with eNCA, Tebello’s father Sylvester Motsoane talked about the pain of losing a child and burying his wife eight months later.

“You know, my wife was never the same since the death of her son. That bubbly person, joking and doing so many things…she was just a person who would do the housework, go into her room and say I want to go and rest.

“There wasn’t a single day where she didn’t say ‘I miss Tebello.’ That kills me, it was killing me,” a tearful Motsoane said.

Tibz’ mother, Ryhab Niniwe Motsoane died in October aged 77.

NOW READ: ‘They must be kept safe’- Cele on witnesses who allegedly helped find evidence in AKA murder case