Daily news update: MK party members to be sworn in| RISE Mzansi joins GNU| Boks beat Wales

In today’s news update, Parliament has announced that uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members will be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday.

In other news, a female traveller passed away at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) shortly before she could board a flight to Johannesburg on Friday evening.

The Springboks beat Wales 41-13 in their season-opening Test at Twickenham in London on Saturday afternoon.

News Today: 18 June 2024

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions on Sunday. Get the full weather forecast here.

MK party members to be sworn in as MPs on Tuesday

Parliament has confirmed that uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party members will be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday.

MK party member Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Michel Bega

The MK party won 58 seats in Parliament, becoming the country’s third-largest party in the elections on May 29.

The party, however, shunned Parliament’s first sitting where MPs were sworn in on 14 June. This as the party protested the election results, which it claimed were rigged.

King Shaka Airport: Baby born in skywalk, passenger dies before takeoff

A female traveller passed away at King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) shortly before she could board a flight to Johannesburg on Friday evening, 21 June.

ACSA has confirmed that a woman passed away at the King Shaka International Airport on Friday night. Picture: X/ @kingshakaint

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said the woman apparently struggled to breathe as she was preparing to board FlySafair flight FA279, scheduled to depart to Johannesburg at 8.45pm.

Rising to the occasion: RISE Mzansi joins the ranks of GNU

In the latest political development, RISE Mzansi has become the ninth party to officially join the government of national unity (GNU).

RISE Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi. Picture: Michel Bega/ The Citizen

The political newcomer garnered two seats in the National Assembly (NA) and one seat in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature following the country’s national and provincial elections last month.

Going nowhere slowly: Notorious hijacker, cross-border vehicle smuggler sentenced

The successful conviction of wanted cross-border vehicle hijacker and smuggler Sipho “Smirnoff” Mhlanga this week, has been hailed as a victory for a national task team deployed to the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Convicted hijacker and stolen vehicle smuggler Sipho ‘Smirnoff’ Mhlanga. Picture: Supplied/ Saps

Following his arrest in August 2023, Mhlanga was sentenced to 53 years behind bars in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court.

Massive three-day water outage to hit Cape Town – What to know and what to do

The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Directorate has warned that several southern suburbs will be without water for three days come next week as essential maintenance to the water supply network on the Cape Flats will be conducted.

A 72-hour-long Cape Town water outage will start from midnight on Monday, 24 June. Picture: iStock

The three-day shutdown will commence from midnight on Monday, 24 June until midnight on Wednesday, 26 June.

How much does a funeral really cost?

It is important to know the true cost of funerals in South Africa to prevent under-insurance, forcing you to fork out all your savings at a time when you should be mourning with your family and have no time to make other plans.

Image: iStock

Funeral cover is the largest insurance segment in South Africa. Despite the average South African owning up to four policies, most families are still under-insured. They end up taking up expensive loans or credit card debts to cover a loved one’s funeral expenses, Clinton Macdonald, the CEO of KGA Life, says.

‘I miss you terribly, but my heart is at peace’ – AKA’s mother on visiting his grave

The late AKA‘s mother, Lynn Forbes, recently shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after visiting her son’s grave, offering a glimpse into her journey of healing.

AKA’s mother visiting his grave. Picture: Instagram/@lynnforbesza



In her heartfelt post, Forbes expressed how her visits to AKA’s final resting place have evolved over time.

Springbok player ratings in 41-13 win against Wales at Twickenham

The Springboks beat Wales 41-13 in their season-opening Test at Twickenham in London on Saturday afternoon.

Springbok wing Edwill van der Merwe celebrates scoring a try against Wales on debut at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

The Boks registered five tries to the one by Wales to get their year off to a flying start.

