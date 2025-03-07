Amber Rose exposes Kanye West’s ‘control fetish’ over his partners’ wardrobes [VIDEO]

Amber Rose exposed Kanye West’s obsession with dressing his partners, claiming he craves attention by making them objects of desire.

American model, actress, and media personality Amber Rose claims that rapper Kanye West dresses his partners in revealing outfits to attract male attention and boost his ego.

In an interview with former football champion Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast, Rose claimed West’s hyper-sexualised styling of his partners – including herself, Kim Kardashian, and his current wife, Bianca Censori – isn’t about fashion but about turning them into objects of desire.

Sharpe kicked-off the interview by saying that if he sees West’s wife dressed in a certain way, he has to wonder: “Is she dressing like that, or is Kanye dressing her?”

Rose responded swiftly: “Oh, he dresses her. He did the same thing to me and Kim,” referring to Censori’s controversial see-through outfits. “He wants other men to want his woman. That’s what he’s into; he likes that.”

Rose reveals decade of alleged bullying post-breakup

Reflecting on her past relationship with West, Rose said his interest in his partner’s fashion extends beyond mere aesthetics. She claimed that West desires his companions to be the focal point of male attention, stating, “When you walk into a room, he wants everybody to think that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable.”

Rose claimed West once forced her to wear a sheer dress despite her “crying and arguing against it.” She told Sharpe they were in Paris, and she remembered crying and saying she didn’t want to wear the dress. However, she gave in when he said, “You don’t understand, it’s fashion, I’m a genius.”

“That was my first relationship with a celebrity ever, but also in the public eye,” she explained. “And he knows a lot about fashion, and he always wanted me to dress very sexy.”

Rose said she was “young and impressionable” and went along with it despite knowing it was not a reflection of herself.

She said she was uncomfortable with West styling her during their relationship and would secretly wear his baggy clothes when he wasn’t home because she “hated dressing like a w****”.

Following their breakup in 2010, Rose claims that West subjected her to a decade of bullying. She spoke about enduring “constant bullying” from West, which significantly impacted her personal and professional life.

Insiders raise alarms about West and Censori’s relationship

Rose’s comments come as Censori continues to make headlines for her increasingly revealing public appearances.

Censori previously caused a stir in Paris by going commando in nothing but tights. The couple was also banned from a Venice boat company after their wild behaviour on board one of its vessels. Photos from the outing showed West with his trousers down and his bottom exposed, while Censori crouched between his legs in an awkwardly compromising position.

However, rumours of the couple splitting up have been making the rounds. The apparent split comes shortly after they made headlines with Censori’s bold and revealing outfit at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. As Bianca ditched her fur coat on the red carpet, her sheer, see-through dress left very little to the imagination, shocking people worldwide.

This has led some to question whether Ye’s influence over Censori exhibits signs of coercive control, where a partner manipulates the other into conforming to their wishes, including controlling their clothing choices.

Insiders claim that West is “shutting her out” from her family and treating her like a “trophy pony” to be paraded around, raising alarms about the nature of their relationship.

Watch the full video here: