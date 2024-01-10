‘People are inconsiderate’: ANC’s Boitumelo Thage unbothered after being body shamed on social media

Thage has been an ANC member since 2016. Through her NPO A Second Chance, she has provided food and clothing for those in need.

After her photo was shared on social media by the Barry Roux parody account holder without her knowledge, branch secretary of the ANC Ward 98 Greater Tshwane region Boitumelo Thage has described the insults thrown at her as “inconsiderate”.

“I actually did not see it, but someone sent a screengrab of the post,” 27-year-old Thage told The Citizen.

In the post in question, the spoof Twitter account holder, Man’s NOT Barry Roux, shared images of Thage in her ANC regalia, captioning the post: “She’s a proud ANC member! Leave a message of encouragement for her!”

January 9, 2024

The insults

It seemed as though the post was encouraging X users to hurl insults at the damsel. While some users did leave messages of encouragement, others saw an opportunity to take cheap shots at Thage.

“Exercise caution with the elderly comrades, as they might expect positions without merit. Take advantage of opportunities while they last, and avoid romantic involvement with comrades or those in influential positions, as it may resemble a situation similar to the game,” came a comment from Ntokozo Masuku.

“She must drink a lot of water so that she can grow taller, maybe she’ll see the future,” was another comment.

— Eugene N Kubayi (@enkubayi) January 9, 2024

Thage said the remarks were “inconsiderate”.

“I felt like people are inconsiderate. It might not be hurtful or offensive to me, but to someone else it is,” said Thage, who added that she’s not too bothered by the insults. “I’ve received a lot of support from comrades.”

Gauteng Premier and the party’s Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi showed support for Thage.

Freedom of speech

In a Nelson Mandela-esque response, Thage said she understands that people are using their freedom of expression which was ‘hard earned’.

“The ANC played a pivotal role in the struggle against apartheid, ultimately leading to the establishment of a democratic South Africa. Over the years, the ANC has made significant strides in addressing social inequalities,” she said.

“It’s crucial to balance the narrative by highlighting the positive impact the ANC has had on the nation.”

The activist

The North West-born and Tshwane-bred activist published a children’s book, My Voice Matters in 2022 which speaks to gender-based-violence (GBV).

In 2017, after enrolling for her undergrad qualification at Unisa, Thage registered her NPO, A Second Chance, with the aim of empowering people, providing skills development and rehabilitation for the homeless, and helping redirect them into society.

It was during this time that she joined the South African Student Congress (SASCO) and the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) on campus.

“Navigating as a student leader and a community activist simultaneously made me realise how much work goes into leading a community of students and helping a community in need. Having wanted to be a social worker since the age of 12, and have an orphanage, I now understood that activism was – and is – my calling.”

A Second Chance has branches around Gauteng in the Tembisa and Mamelodi townships, as well as the Pretoria and Johannesburg CBDs, where they provide food and clothing for those in need.

