‘The greatest thing that ever happened’ – Thabo Rametsi and Bokang welcome baby girl

Last year we brought this celestial being to this world. This year we make it a place worth her journey,"

Actor and producer Thabo Rametsi and his wife Bokang have announced the birth of their little girl.

The Kalushi star confirmed the good news on Instagram on Monday, gushing over his wife and their little princess.

“How did you do it Bokang? How did you fit the entire universe in the palm of my hand? You must be God. Because how else?”

He said their daughter was “the greatest thing to ever happen to me”.

New babies in celebville

Last month singer Rethabile Khumalo announced the birth of her son she named “Baby Culo”.

The Uvalo hitmaker shared the news alongside a picture of her new arrival’s hand.

She said she is looking forward to embarking on the journey of motherhood.

“Thank you for welcoming me to motherhood! It’s a privilege and a joy to be a part of this incredible journey.

“I’m excited to embrace the challenges and rewards that come with being a mother. I appreciate your support and encouragement as I navigate this new chapter in my life,” she wrote.

Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia welcomed a daughter in September last year.

“It is with immense joy and gratitude that we announce the arrival of a precious blessing in our lives, Messiah Shauwn Junior Mpisane who made a surprise arrival on the 20th of September 2023.

“This little one has filled our hearts with an overwhelming sense of love and happiness, reminding us of the miracles and blessing from the Messiah,” Andile captioned a video of the couple with their bundle of joy.

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane and Xanet Scheepers.