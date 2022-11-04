Eastern Cape family of five die in house fire

Citizen Reporter

A fire that broke out on Thursday night at a mission house of the Methodist Church in Askeaton, Eastern Cape, resulted in five family members losing their lives.

Only one person was able to escape the fire that burnt down the house situated in the Chris Hani District.

Police (Saps) have opened an investigation into the fire.

Family trapped in house on fire

According to police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana, a community member called the police after they noticed that the house was ablaze.

The resident told police that there were five people in the house.

“As the police arrived, they indeed found the alleged house in the blaze with members of the family inside,” said Kinana.

Firefighters managed to put out the blaze but unfortunately it was too late to save the family. They were declared dead at the scene.

Domestic worker survived

The only person they were able to rescue was the 28-year-old domestic worker, who they rushed to the hospital.

“The deceased family members include a husband and wife, aged 29 and 46, together with three children, one girl and two boys, aged between 3 and 11.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation. An inquest docket has been registered,” added Kinana.

Police are appealing to the community who might have information regarding the fire to contact the Cala police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111.

