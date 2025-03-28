‘I’m still on a high about my 50th birthday’: Basetsana Kumalo on her birthday plans this weekend

Media mogul celebrates her 51st on Saturday.

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo is set to celebrate her 51st birthday this weekend on 29 March.

Speaking to The Citizen, the former Miss South Africa said she is not planning a big celebration this year, unlike her extravagant three-day 50th birthday celebration last year.

Kumalo said that as she celebrates this milestone, she is grateful for life, health and family.

“I’m just so grateful for life, grateful that God has blessed me with good health. I’m grateful for family, I’m grateful for so many things. I don’t take anything for granted, and I am conscious of living a life of gratitude.

“I had my best 50th birthday – a three-day epic weekend with my nearest and dearest, my loved ones. And I think I’m still actually on a high about my 50th birthday. So I will probably take it easy, maybe go to a spa and just have a day of reflection.”

Kumalo says she has learned a lot in the past decade of her life, including the importance of choosing her battles wisely.

“The biggest lessons I have learned in my life journey are to always trust your instincts. You know, you are the product of the people you spend time with.

“Don’t be afraid to fail. I think it’s important to have audacious dreams. I believe it was Barrack Obama who once said that if your dream does not scare you, then it’s not big enough (the quote is attributed to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the former president of Liberia). And I think also, over the last few years, I’ve learned to choose my battles.

“It’s important in life not to stagnate in anything that you do – always remain open to new learnings. I’m very, very curious about life, constantly wanting to learn new things, gain new knowledge, and so on.

“And I’m really of the old school in how I run businesses and how I raise my children. I just think every day is an opportunity to grow, learn, and evolve.”

Basetsana Kumalo’s ’45th birthday’ mystery

Last month, Kumalo had many confused when she issued invitations to the media and her celebrity favourites for her “45th birthday celebration”.

The invitation was however about celebrating the new Eucerin anti-ageing serum aimed at mature women to help them look visibly younger.

Kumalo said the confusion about her age and birthday celebration was intentional.

The event was attended by several Mzansi stars, including Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams, and TV personalities Pabi Moloi and Nandi Madida to mention a few.

