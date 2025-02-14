Basetsana Kumalo on love, marriage and 25 years of bliss

The media mogul and her husband will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary later this year.

Love is a beautiful thing, and while some relationships fade over time, others stand the test of time — growing stronger with each passing year and weathering life’s highs and lows.

But what does it take to create a marriage that not only lasts but thrives for decades?

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, The Citizen spoke to former Miss South Africa and renowned businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo about her enduring marriage, the secrets to a lasting relationship, and the lessons she has learned over the years.

The 50-year-old media mogul and her husband, Romeo Kumalo, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary later this year.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 and have been blessed with three children.

“I’ve been married for 25 years, and I married my best friend. I married someone who shares the same values, and I think that’s important in a relationship,” she said.

Basetsana said mutual support and open communication have also been key pillars of her marriage.

“I married someone who truly wants to see me flourish. He has been a constant source of support throughout my career, and that support is invaluable.

“He is kind and considerate, and in a relationship, being mindful of each other and offering support when one partner is not in a good space is essential. One partner should hold space for the other, and open lines of communication are absolutely important.”

Vulnerability and financial transparency

Basetsana also emphasised the importance of being open with your partner — emotionally and financially.

“You have to be able to be vulnerable with your partner. Another key piece of advice I can give is to have open discussions about money and a shared vision for your family’s future.

“A lot of couples avoid discussing financial matters, but it’s a crucial part of any marriage,” she said.

She added that even after years together, couples should continue prioritising each other, as well as their individuality.

“It’s important to keep having fun together and making time for one another. Often, when children come into the picture, couples tend to neglect each other. That’s why prioritising quality time is important.

“Self-care is just as important — do the things you love. And most importantly, always remember the why — why you chose your partner in the first place. When things get tough, that reminder can help keep your marriage strong.”

