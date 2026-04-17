Top Billing reboot premiere date: Basetsana Kumalo, Michael Mol serve nostalgia in latest announcement on iconic SA lifestyle show

After months of eager anticipation and a delayed return from the originally teased March 2026 window, South Africa's longest-running entertainment and lifestyle programme, Top Billing, is making its grand comeback this month.

For nearly three decades, Top Billing defined aspirational living in South Africa. The show took viewers inside luxury homes, exotic travel destinations, inspiring local success stories and unforgettable celebrity moments.

It became a cultural touchstone, synonymous with world-class storytelling and the celebration of South African excellence.

After its original 27-year run and years of popular repeats, the beloved brand is returning with renewed energy, a fresh perspective and a contemporary edge. The reboot, which begins on 30 April 2026, aims to reconnect with loyal fans while captivating a new generation of viewers who value authenticity, innovation and cultural relevance.

After years off your screens… we’re finally back.#TopBilling returns, bigger, better, and by popular demand.



This comeback is powered by you, our #TopBilling family, who never stopped asking for more.⁰



⁰📺 Thursday, 30 April

🕖 7PM⁰

📍 S3⁰



#TopBillingIsBackOnS3 pic.twitter.com/wKNSlzqfDw — Topbilling (@SABC3Topbilling) April 17, 2026

According to a statement by the channel, the new Top Billing stays true to its legacy, celebrating South Africa, its people and their achievements while exploring broader lifestyle horizons.

The comeback season will spotlight young, urban, intelligent and culturally aware South Africans who are shaping the future through collaboration, creativity and innovation.

Additionally, the show will continue to anchor itself in strong lifestyle pillars – design, travel, entrepreneurship, innovation and culture. It will also offer an authentic and inspiring look into how South Africans live, express themselves and connect in a vibrant, aspirational yet attainable way.

Top Billing: The Return

For years, younger audiences have called for the show’s return, yearning for a structured format over the bite-sized way they’ve become accustomed to consuming lifestyle content in the social media age.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Top Billing back to South African screens,” said Patience Stevens, managing director at Cardova Productions and executive producer of Top Billing in the statement.

“This show has always been about celebrating what’s possible. Bringing it back now, at a time when inspiring local stories matter more than ever, feels incredibly special. We’re honouring the legacy while creating something that feels fresh, relevant and deeply connected to today’s audience.”

“Top Billing has always stood for excellence, aspiration and storytelling at the highest level. This new chapter is about evolving that legacy for a modern audience, keeping the heart of what made the show iconic, while introducing a sharper, more dynamic take on the good life that resonates with South Africans today,” added Bradley van Den Berg, chief operating officer at Cardova Productions and executive producer.

Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager for SABC Video Entertainment, hailed the return of Top Billing as a defining moment for S3 (SABC3).

“This is not just about a comeback; it’s a cultural reset where legacy meets a new generation of viewers who are shaping what aspiration looks like now. Top Billing remains a powerful expression of possibility, and we’re excited to bring that energy back in a way that feels unapologetically South African.”

Top Billing at the height of social media

@topbillingtv Our new chapter has begun! In celebration of the return of Top Billing we have partnered with Corona to bring you a Top Billing Reunion Special on Thursday 27 November at 7pm on S3. Join Ryle De Morny, Jonathan Boynton-Lee, and Fezile Mkhize as they take a road trip to celebrate life, friendship and SA’s most beautiful beaches! It’s going to be a journey to remember! Corona100 ThisIsLiving TopBilling WeAreBack BestOfTheGoodLife ♬ original sound – Top Billing – Top Billing

The revival is supported by key brand partners who share the vision of celebrating the best of the good life. Following their reunion special collaboration with Corona, the show has announced that brands Pam Golding, SPAR, Opel, Tanqueray and L’Oréal will feature prominently in the new season.

As excitement builds ahead of the 30 April premiere, one major question has remained unanswered for months: who will be the new faces of Top Billing?

Although beloved veteran presenters Basetsana Kumalo and Michael Mol featured prominently in the social media spot announcing the premiere date, they will play more integral roles behind the scenes. The official presenter line-up is expected to be revealed soon, with longtime S3 presenters Jonathan Boynton-Lee, Dr Fezile Mkhize, and Ryle De Morny expected to be on the list, as they have been seen out and about filming for the show in recent months.

Where to watch the Top Billing reboot

Catch new episodes of Top Billing every Thursday from 30 April 2026 at 7pm on S3, with repeats every Sunday at 1pm on S3 and Tuesdays at 9.30pm on SABC 1.