‘I felt your love in a tangible way’: Basetsana Kumalo celebrates 52nd birthday

The former beauty queen shared a video on Instagram thanking her followers for their messages.

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo celebrated her 52nd birthday this past weekend.

The former beauty queen shared a video on Instagram thanking her followers for their messages.

“Thank you, from the depths of my heart, for every message, every prayer, every kind word you sent me yesterday. I felt your love in a tangible way. May the love and grace be returned to you,” she said.

ALSO READ: Layla and Cheslin Kolbe celebrate their daughter’s 9th birthday

Life lessons

Speaking to The Citizen ahead of her 51st birthday last year, Kumalo reflected on the lessons she has learned throughout her life and career.

“The biggest lessons I have learned in my life journey are to always trust your instincts. You know, you are the product of the people you spend time with. Don’t be afraid to fail. I think it’s important to have audacious dreams. I believe it was Barack Obama who once said that if your dream does not scare you, then it’s not big enough. And I think also, over the last few years, I’ve learned to choose my battles,” she said.

Kumalo said her experiences have shaped her approach to both business and family, highlighting the importance of curiosity and continuous growth.

“It’s important in life not to stagnate in anything that you do – always remain open to new learnings. I’m very, very curious about life, constantly wanting to learn new things, gain new knowledge, and so on. And I’m really of the old school in how I run businesses and how I raise my children. I just think every day is an opportunity to grow, learn, and evolve,” she added.

NOW READ: Gabriella Goliath to exhibit ‘radical’ artwork independently in Venice after Gayton McKenzie cancels