BBL surgeon Dr Pert has died

Dr Pert was also known for the body transformation work she did for Mzansi celebs and influencers.

Body sculpting specialist Dr Pertunia Mathibe, popularly known as Dr Pert, has passed away.

Her team confirmed the news in a statement released at midday on Thursday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Dr Pert of the Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting. We are heartbroken by this loss. She was a light to many, and her legacy lives on through the countless lives she touched,” the statement read.

Rumours about the well-known body sculpting doctor’s passing began circulating on Thursday morning, just a few hours before her team released an official statement, announcing the cancellation of all consultations scheduled for Thursday, 31 July, at the Dr Pert Centre for Body Sculpting.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Further information and alternative arrangements will be communicated directly to affected clients in due course. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the statement continued.

Dr Pert was the founder of the Centre for Body Sculpting in Pretoria, which offered services including butt lifts, anti-ageing treatments, liposuction, and more.

She was also widely known for the body transformation work she did for celebs and influencers like Cyan Boujee.

Dr Pert’s team has requested privacy and respect for her family and colleagues during this time. Memorial and funeral details have yet to be announced.

