‘Boo Bear’ Calven Robinson undergoes cosmetic eyebrow surgery [PICS]

His wife, Real Housewives star Jojo Robinson, recently shared a recovery update, including before-and-after images.

Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson’s husband, Calven Robinson, popularly known as Boo Bear, has undergone cosmetic eyebrow surgery.

The procedure includes treatments such as brow lifts and eyebrow transplants, designed to enhance the appearance of the eyebrows and the surrounding area.

Jojo shared an update on her husband’s recovery via her Instagram Stories, a week after the surgery.

“Before, you couldn’t even see Boo Bear’s lashes. His lashes were actually going into his eyes, scratching and hurting him,” Jojo said.

Looking impressed with the results, Boo Bear said the surgery had improved his eyesight.

“I can’t believe how much more I can see now. It’s like the picture frame got bigger all of a sudden.”

Jojo Robinson’s love for cosmetic surgeries

This is not Boo Bear’s first cosmetic surgery. In 2023, Jojo revealed on RHODurban that she took her husband to get his face tightened.

Her love for plastic surgery was one of the most talked-about topics when she first joined the show in 2022.

During an interview on East Coast Radio with Carol Ofori, Jojo shared that she has undergone more than twenty procedures.

“I don’t think I can count – like, I would literally have to sit and go through them. But altogether, maybe 20-plus.

“Major surgeries, maybe six or seven. My first surgery was a plain breast augmentation where they just cut under the boob – they didn’t do the lift, they just put the boobs in,” she said.

