Big Brother Mzansi lived up to its theme of S’ya Mosha as McJuniour is crowned winner

True to its theme S’ya Mosha, Big Brother Mzansi has come to an end with McJuniour crowned the eventual winner after a turbulent season of the reality TV show.

S’ya Mosha, is a Nguni term that can be loosely translated to “messing it up”, truly captured the essence of the fourth season of BBMzansi.

From two contestants being booted off the show for their sexual abuse comments, to confrontations between contestants over beef steak and the 14-hour transmission outage-the season lived up to its theme.

‘Insightful season’

“This season has been, without a doubt, one of the most insightful seasons of Big Brother Mzansi so far, with decisions taken during the show reflecting the sensitivities and consciousness that exists within society at large,” said Director of Local Entertainment Channels at MultiChoice Shirley Adonisi.

Sunday’s finale saw a very close difference of 0.07% between McJunior and Makhekhe and the former was crowned the S’ya Mosha winner clinching the R2 million grand prize, including three more cheques that he won for his efforts in the Friday night arena games and tasks.

“Congratulations to McJunior for this win and we hope that this platform will give him and other housemates access to greater opportunities beyond this,” concluded Adonisi in a statement.

Biggie celebrated Makhekhe and McJunior, with an analysis of what they offered in the house and their gameplay, earning themselves a place in the Top 2 Hall of Fame.

The speech was followed by an emotional walk through the house, as their final goodbye to Biggie’s house.

In the dark

In February the show became a victim of Eskom’s load shedding after power went off at midnight on Saturday just after the Big Brother party and was only restored at 11:45am the following day.

There was nothing on air for the duration of those hours.

“Due to Stage 6 load shedding, backup power generation was affected and the production team is working hard to get more backup generators for the show to resume transmission,” the channel said in a statement at the time.

Reprimanding bad behaviour

At the beginning of season four, the show was tested when two contestants, Lindokuhle ‘Bravo B’ Nsele and finalist Tshepo ‘Makhekhe’ Tau were recorded plotting to take advantage of drunken fellow female contestants.

“Let’s f**k Liyema first; she’s drunk. No, let’s f**k them tonight… and Zee too,” Nsele is heard saying in one of the videos of the incident.

After investigation Bravo B was booted because he initiated and drove the conversation, while Makhekhe was reprimand and the channel said it will “ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”

The channel showed consistency a few weeks later after this, when another contestant in a different scenario insinuated intention to take advantage of a fellow contestant.

Eulanda ‘Yolanda’ Monyai was kicked-off the reality TV show after spewing comments relating to sexual violence, targeted at fellow housemate, Sabelo “Papa Ghost” Ncube.

“I’m going to go rape Ghost. I’m going to force myself into his bed,” she told her housemates during the 24-hour live broadcast. Yolanda did apologise to Papa Ghost, who is also the younger brother of broadcaster Andile Ncube.

