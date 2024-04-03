WATCH: Khosi Twala is Mzansi’s new fashion and body goal

'Big Brother Titans' winner Khosi Twala has men all over the world proposing marriage and considering a move to Africa, after seeing a video of her in a long pencil skirt.

Former Big Brother television contestant and winner, Khosi Twala continues to shut down the Internet, years after her win.

As the first winner of Big Brother Titans where South African and Nigerian contestants competed, Khosi won (R1.8 million) and has gone on to secure influencer deals as well as gain higher popularity.

Since her win, she’s launched a clothing brand as well as a YouTube channel, Khofee with Khosi that currently has over 41 000 subscribers, where she interviews previous housemates and other guests.

Recently, Khosi caused an international stir over her natural South African curves. In a video for Omoda Sandton, Khosi is seen interacting with a friend, the post captioned: “You are here, You are there. Omo. O Daar”.

In the photograph she wears a long pink pencil skirt which seems to have spread to other countries on the net that don’t know the Big Brother winner, declaring her as a body goal.

The comments section of the post were flooded with compliments about her body, with some even saying they need to visit South Africa, asking to see more of Khosi in her ‘pink skirt‘, suggesting Mzansi might be the place to find a wife.

ALSO READ: BBMzansi finale heartbreak: ‘Makhekhe’ appeals for donations after missing grand prize by a hair

Khosi Twala stuns in silver

As if that wasn’t enough heat, Khosi also recently posted a video of her crossing a street in a short, shimmery silver number with side slits.

“When you get invited to a Syamosha-themed party. You should [be] up ready to do just that,” she captioned the video. Siyamosha means to make a mess and her outfit did indeed cause a social media mess.

Fellow celebrities flocked to the comments section saying that her body is ‘bodying’.

Even though her Big Brother reign has passed it’s clear Khosi knows exactly how to remain the people’s favourite.

NOW READ: PICS: Inside Gogo Maweni’s new lavish house