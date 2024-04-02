BBMzansi finale heartbreak: ‘Makhekhe’ appeals for donations after missing grand prize by a hair

The BBMzansi season four winner was announced on Sunday.

BBMzansi (Big Brother Mzansi) season four runner-up, Tshepo ‘Makhekhe’ Tau’s team has appealed to his fans to donate for him after he missed out on the R2 million cash prize by a 0.07% difference in votes.

On Sunday, McJunior was announced as the season’s winner, taking the grand prize.

Congratulating McJunior, director of Local Entertainment Channels at Multichoice, Shirley Adonisi, expressed her gratitude to all the sponsors and viewers for their support throughout the season.

“Congratulations to McJunior for this win, and we hope that this platform will give him and other housemates access to greater opportunities beyond this.

“We would also like to thank all our headline and associate sponsors for their partnership, as well as all the viewers who supported and voted for their favourite housemate,” Adonisi added.

Donations for Makhekhe

In a statement released on Instagram, Makhekhe’s team announced that they had set up a GoFundMe account, and donated funds will be used towards Makhekhe’s future projects and aspirations.

“We’ve been exploring ways to continue supporting Makhekhe and his endeavors… Your contributions, whether big or small, will make a significant difference in helping Makhekhe pursue his dreams and continue to bring joy and inspiration to all of us.

“We believe that with your continued support, Makhekhe can achieve even greater heights, and together, we can be a part of his journey every step of the way,” the statement read.

The team also thanked Makhekhe’s fans for their love and support and for voting for him.

“While the outcome may not have been what we had hoped for, it’s essential to acknowledge the incredible effort and love you poured into voting for Makhekhe.

“Your enthusiasm and loyalty have not gone unnoticed, and we want you to know how much we appreciate each and every one of you.”

