Rachel Kolisi teaches Siya how to drive in France

She also reflected on the past four months…

The Kolisi family are settling in at their home in France after a hectic Rugby World Cup season.

Fitness instructor and influencer Rachel Kolisi posted a video giving her followers a sneak peek as she taught her husband how to drive.

She said she first gave Siya driving lessons more than 10 years ago.

“Teaching him how to drive for the second time. [The] first time was in my Hyundai Atos (which he almost rolled) in 2012. He has done great so far. Rims are intact.”

Rachel Kolisi’s Instagram stories screenshot

‘Wildest four months ever’ – Rachel Kolisi

Rachel said she is still trying to find herself after a busy couple of months, which included their official move to France, supporting her husband at the Rugby World Cup, and the Kolisi Foundation’s new project launch and fundraising in New York a few days ago.

“Officially crashing. I’m wearing Siya’s jammies at 12 pm. Made it back to Paris. Now I just need to sleep for 16 days and find some sort of normal. Wildest four months ever,” she wrote after her family trip to the United States.

Rachel Kolisi’s Instagram stories screenshot

Rachel and her family moved to France in August, where her husband is joining a new rugby team, Racing 92.

In a statement Siya released a few months ago, he said the relocation would allow him to spend more time with his family. He also expressed his excitement at joining Racing 92.

“Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career, and I am immeasurably grateful for this…

“Not many athletes get the chance to write the chapters of their respective stories, and I view this new challenge in France as an opportunity to do this. Indeed, it has been a collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career.”

