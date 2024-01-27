Social media users believe BBMzansi’s Tshepo ‘Makhekhe’ should have his cake and eat it

Prior the show, hopeful contestants go through one-on-one screening where standard psych evaluations and interviews were conducted.

Social media users have reacted with disgust over Big Brother Mzansi’s decision to keep contestant Tshepo ‘Makhekhe’ Tau on the tv show, after the disqualification of fellow participant Lindokuhle ‘Bravo B’ Nsele.

He should've left along with Bravo B. Who will feel completely safe around him? There's no Grey area when it comes to SA. And for him to laugh at that? Sick — Big Body Benz💋 (@Puddles_BandzZ) January 26, 2024

Oh, for goodness sake, Makhekhe needs to go to. He at no stage reprimanded Bravo for what he said but was party to the conversation. We dare not accept and tolerate such behavior in SA. — Jacky 🇿🇦 (@Jacky16543069) January 26, 2024

The disqualification of Bravo B came after the circulation of a video on social media, showing the two contestants plotting to take advantage of drunken female contestants.

“Let’s f**k Liyema first; she’s drunk. No, let’s f**k them tonight… and Zee too,” Nsele is heard saying in one of the videos of the incident.

The inebriated female targets were Zinhle Mofokeng, nickname Zee, or Liyema Phantsi, nickname Liema.

There are some viewers who are threatening to report the show to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA).

Big brother must make sure that he disqualify makhekhe and Bravo with immediate effect..we give him till Sunday…otherwise we report him to BCCSA…we can't be having rapists on the show..we can never let history repeat itself #BBMzansi pic.twitter.com/gqQFxGpJ9N January 26, 2024

The rule book

There have been some questions about how the TV show selects its contestants, when issues such GBV coming out. But according to the DSTVs website, entries are screened “for eligibility and suitability.”

The final shortlist goes through further one-on-one screening “where our standard psych evaluations and interviews were conducted.”

“Housemates undergo a variety of assessments with professional doctors before entering the Big Brother house,” according the channel.

Among the points that would warrant a contestant’s disqualification from the show, is “Any romantic or sexual advances which are not desired or returned by the subject, for example if the subject is too heavily under the influence of alcohol to consent.”

“Bullying, aggressive behaviour or language towards other Housemate or production staff,” is another rule that could get one disqualified.

Channel response

On Friday evening the reality tv show’s parent channel, Mzansi Magic, put out a a statement confirming that Multichoice had investigated the matter regarding Bravo B and Makhekhe’s conversation.

“We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show, and we take gender-based violence seriously,” the statement read.

Bravo B was booted because he initiated and drove the conversation, while Makhekhe was reprimand and the channel said it will “ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”

Makhekhe was handed a double strike for mocking other men for treating women with respect, and by extension, using derogatory language.

“Use of offensive language when referring to acts of intimacy translates to hate speech. If Makhekhe gets one more strike, he will be disqualified from the game,” the show added.

