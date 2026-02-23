‘The Ultimatum: South Africa’ couple Siza and Lindile call it quits

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement.

Stars of The Ultimatum: South Africa, Sizakele “Siza” Dlamini and Lindile Nibe, have announced their breakup.

The pair appeared on the Netflix reality series, which followed six South African couples facing marriage ultimatums.

They joined the show after six months of dating, with Nibe issuing the marriage ultimatum.

After the season aired in 2024, the couple announced plans to marry and later shared that lobola had been paid.

“My journey of becoming Mrs Nibe. A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who won’t give up on each other,” Dlamini wrote at the time, captioning photos of herself in traditional attire. The post has since been deleted.

Siza and Lindile’s breakup announcement

The couple confirmed their split in a joint statement released over the weekend.

“After much reflection, we have decided to amicably separate,” the statement read.

They said the decision to speak publicly was influenced by the fact that aspects of their relationship had been shared on television.

“This is extremely difficult to express, but because the support you have given us was appreciated during and after the reality show, we felt it was important to let you know.”

The couple requested respect and privacy as they continue their healing process.

“This has all been very difficult for us. We thank you for the love and support to this point and hope that it may continue as we move forward.”

