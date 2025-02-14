Becoming Mrs Vermaak: Inside Natasha Joubert’s 4-day bachelorette party [PICS]

Celebs And Viral

Becoming Mrs Vermaak: Inside Natasha Joubert's 4-day bachelorette party

By Lineo Lesemane

14 Feb 2025

Natasha and her soon-to-be husband got engaged in February last year.

Natasha Joubert

Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert. Pictures: Instagram/@natasha_joubert

Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, is set to marry her long-time partner, Enrico Vermaak, this year.

Enrico proposed during a romantic sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in February 2024.

This week, Natasha shared a glimpse of her luxurious four-day bachelorette celebration on her Instagram.

The multi-themed bachelorette party took place at the Bakubung Bush Lodge in Pilanesberg Game Reserve, North West.

The celebration kicked off with a vibrant ‘Bikinis & Martinis’ pool party, where Natasha and her friends basked in the sun, enjoying refreshing cocktails while lounging by the pool.

The fun continued on day two with another event, a “Sequence & Spritzers” cocktail night party, with Natasha and her girls rocking their cocktail dresses.

The following days featured more exciting events, including a “PJ’s & Prosecco” themed party, where Natasha and her friends enjoyed a pizza-making session while sipping on some bubbles.

A chic safari trip was another highlight, with the group embarking on a safari drive together, stunning in their stylish outfits and matching sun hats.

The bachelorette festivities were wrapped up with a beautiful ‘Something Blue Before I Say I Do’ themed painting session, where the group created portraits of each other’s beautiful faces.

Natasha and Enrico’s decade of bliss

Natasha and Enrico are marking 10 years of their relationship this year.

In an Instagram post a few weeks ago, Natasha said she could not wait to marry the love of her life.

She shared that their wedding planners were going above and beyond with the preparations for their big day.

“I can’t wait to marry this man and start our family. Our wedding planners have been going above and beyond; we can’t wait to share everything with you!

“To all my married ladies, drop all your advice down below so we can all learn from each other. Any wedding day tips?” she wrote.

