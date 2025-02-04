‘Blood & Water’ star Greteli de Swardt celebrates third wedding anniversary

Greteli and her husband recently welcomed their second baby

Actress Greteli de Swardt and her husband, Juan de Swardt, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

Greteli, popularly known for her role as Reece van Rensburg in Blood & Water, shared heartfelt moments from their wedding day on Instagram, reminiscing as they celebrated their special day.

Proud mother of two

The 23-year-old actress and her husband are proud parents of two children: daughter Alé and son Jubel, who they welcomed a few weeks ago.

Greteli also posted a heartwarming video of her introducing her daughter to her newborn brother.

She shared that she started preparing her for the new baby’s arrival during pregnancy by involving her in baby care activities.

“The day they met, Juan woke her up, saying her brother was here and excited to meet her. They first video-called me in the hospital to ease her into it. When they arrived, Jubel was in his bassinet, and I gave Alé my full attention—lots of kisses and cuddles. We introduced her to Jubel, letting her kiss him and interact.

“When she touched him too hard or handled him roughly, we’d gently say, ‘Let’s try this instead,’ rather than shouting ‘No!’ or scolding her.

“I also showed her my C-section wound and explained that I have an ‘eina‘, which is why she can’t sit on my lap or why I can’t pick her up right now,” she shared.

Prior to baby Jubel’s arrival, Greteli also documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram.

