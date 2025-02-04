‘Who said sangomas shouldn’t look good?’: Gogo Manzini recovering after 6 reconstructive surgeries in Turkey, including BBL

A few months ago, Gogo Manzini began her skin-lightening journey.

In a quest to achieve a porcelain doll look, celebrity sangoma and transgender activist Gogo Manzini, whose real name is Tyra Sindane, has travelled to Turkey for six reconstructive surgeries.

Manzini underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), tummy tuck, liposuction, rhinoplasty (nose job), fox eyes, and breast augmentation.

Before these reconstructive surgeries, she had already started her journey with a skin-lightening process.

Speaking to The Citizen, Manzini said she had always dreamed of reconstructing parts of her body that she did not like.

She said she did all the necessary research and is glad that the results are starting to show, especially with the skin lightening.

“My skin is changing day by day, but it’s truly a process because I don’t use creams or lotions; I use IV, which is infused straight into your skin. Then it kills the melanin from inside,” she said.

Reconstructive surgeries, recovery journey, and costs

Manzini said that beyond fulfilling her dreams, she also wanted to remove the stigma about plastic surgery among men and transgender people.

“I am doing it for my self-esteem and confidence, which I have always had all my life. Many men hide when they have had surgeries, and it’s time to normalise it among men and the LGBTQI community.

“There is no shame in seeking perfection, especially if you can afford it. Who said sangomas should not look good?”

Manzini, who returned to South Africa a few days ago after the surgery, said her recovery journey is going well.

“The recovery process is not as glamorous as it looks, and it’s not as easy as it looks; it’s painfully bearable. I am addicted already, and I want to go back for more.

“At the beginning, everything looks swollen, but it shows where everything is going, and I am in love with what I am seeing so far.”

She said she spent R390 000 on her reconstructive surgeries, excluding flights.

“Initially, they quoted me R310 000, but when I got there, it increased a little bit because there were changes that I wanted to make to my procedure. So, I ended up paying R390 000.”

