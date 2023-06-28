Boity accused of being insensitive and disrespectful on her AKA tribute freestyle

By Lineo Lesemane

Media personality and rapper Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo’s verse on AKA’s hit song, Mbuzi (Freestyle), has rubbed some people up the wrong way.

In the freestyle, the rapper pays tribute to the late Hip Hop superstars AKA, Riky Rick and Flexa hitmaker, Costa Titch.

“First of all, R.I.P. to Supa Mega. Who would have thought that a rapper of his stature would be taking a bullet through the head?

“And that sh*t came right after Riky Rick, and after that we lost Costa Titch. When y’all said Hip Hop is dead, y’all used your tongues and spoke it into existence, damn,” she says in the song.

ALSO READ: Boity returns to the mic after hiatus, hints at working with Emtee

Social media reactions to Boity’s freestyle

Boity’s freestyle has received mixed reactions on Twitter. Some people loved the freestyle, while others accused her of being insensitive and disrespectful.

One netizen tweeted: “No, cause what the hell is this supposed to mean? Like do y’all understand how disrespectful this is, people literally died”.

idk if this is a tribute or a diss????😭😭😭😭— if i speak??? hmm (@_margi3la) June 26, 2023

for the dumb ones at the back. https://t.co/9eSY9WysmF— ✘ (@6uhle) June 27, 2023

AKA’s album hits over 20 million streams on Spotify

AKA’s last album, Mass Country, has reached 21 million Streams on Spotify, becoming the second South African Hip hop album to reach over 20 million Spotify streams after Nasty C‘s Strings and Bling. Mass Country was certified gold in March, just a few days after its release.

A few days ago, Vth Season and Sony Music Entertainment Africa announced that five songs on AKA’s album have been awarded plaques.

Mbuzi (Freestyle), Dangerous and Prada were awarded gold plaques, while Lemonade and Company bagged platinum plaques.

“As Vth Season, we are proud to share with the Forbes family – Gold and Platinum Plaques in honour of #MassCountry with our partner @sonymusicafrica,” Vth Season wrote on Instagram.

The album was released on 24 February, two weeks after AKA’s passing. His team shared a studio video of him explaining what Mass Country means.

“It’s literally called Mass Country, for the masses of the country… There is only one audience that I am pandering to and that is South Aaa, South Aaaa… And listen, we running music right now,” he said.

NOW READ: ‘Trying my best, but my heart is sore’ – Nadia Nakai triggered by Braamfontein shooting