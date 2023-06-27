‘Trying my best, but my heart is sore’ – Nadia Nakai triggered by Braamfontein shooting

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai opened up on Twitter after a video of a man getting shot outside a club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, made rounds on social media.

In a series of tweets, Nadia shared that she was afraid to open the video.

She added: “That video of the man getting shot outside a club in Braam… the thing is I didn’t hear screams and mayhem after the shots were fired! It’s like everyone, including the person taking the video, is desensitised. That scares me”.

Trying my best, but my heart is sore.— BRAGGA (@Nadia_nakai) June 27, 2023

In another tweet, Nadia said the altercation seen in the video before the shooting could have just ended in a fistfight, not death.

“He most likely was drunk, blinded by anger. Alcohol can lead you straight to the devil’s playground… but it couldn’t just end with a fistfight? Eish scary times,” she wrote.

Many people have since reacted to Nadia’s tweets, showing her love and support. One fan wrote:

“I wish I could protect you from seeing such things mama and I know the whole Megacy is also triggered”.

Nadia’s boyfriend, the multi-award-winning rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes affectionately known as AKA, was shot and killed in Durban in February this year.

I wish I could protect u from seeing such things mama😭😭😭and I know the whole Megacy is also triggered— SUPAMEGA FOREVER (@TipzyLee) June 27, 2023

About the Braamfontein shooting

EWN reported that the man shot outside a club in Braamfontein this weekend was a Johannesburg metro police officer.

The officer was allegedly shot by a member of the South African Police Service (Saps). The officers involved were reportedly off-duty at the time of the incident.

According to TimesLive, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed that a murder investigation is underway.

“Ipid is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death. The case would be investigated before any arrests could follow,” Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu told the publication.

Giving more details on Twitter, @sa_crime tweeted: “It is alleged that the Saps officer was in his vehicle with his friend when they were allegedly approached by the [metro police officer], who is said to have had a firearm in his hand. It is alleged that the metro officer started assaulting the Saps officer outside the nightclub.”

It is alleged that the SAPS officer retaliated and fired at the metro cop, Both officers were off duty. The incident happened in the early hours outside Drama Club in Braamfotein pic.twitter.com/0VLiS1fpHY— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) June 27, 2023

