‘We’re handling this with the utmost seriousness’: Bolt SA on TikToker’s alleged abduction

The content creator was allegedly abducted and robbed during a Bolt ride in Durban.

Bolt South Africa says it is taking the case of TikTok content creator Simthande Myeza seriously after he was allegedly abducted and robbed during a ride in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to a statement from Myeza’s family, he was abducted last Tuesday in the Umbilo area in Durban and released in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The family said Myeza became suspicious when the driver took a different route, and he then asked the driver to make a U-turn.

“That’s when the driver became agitated and eventually stopped the car. Two other African males approached the vehicle, and one of them pointed a gun at Simthande. The other blindfolded him, tied his hands and drove with him to an unknown location,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Simthande Myeza ‘abducted and robbed’ during e-hailing trip: TikToker’s family speaks

Bolt says rider safety is a top priority

Bolt South Africa’s Senior General Manager, Lerato Motsoeneng, said the company is aware of the incident and has reached out to Myeza.

“We are aware of the incident currently being shared online involving a rider, Simthande Myeza, who reportedly experienced a deeply disturbing situation while using our platform.

“We want to express our sincere concern and sympathy. We’re committed to handling this matter with the utmost seriousness and will fully support the relevant authorities in addressing it,” Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng added that Bolt is still in the process of verifying the trip information and will engage with all parties to ensure the matter is thoroughly addressed.

“The safety of our community is our highest priority. We remain deeply committed to doing everything we can to ensure that every ride on Bolt is a safe and trusted experience.

“We will continue to work closely with the relevant law enforcement authorities and act decisively as soon as we have the information needed to do so.”

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie says he’s ‘gonna fight very hard’ for at least one Bok game to be broadcast to everyone