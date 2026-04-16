Gig economy: 70% of South Africans turn to e-hailing for jobs

Minority of the respondents rely on e-hailing as their primary source of income.

A report by Bolt and Ipsos has revealed that many South Africans are becoming e-hailing drivers to earn extra income, while others rely on it as their sole full-time job. This highlights how gig work is growing in the country.

Ipsos is a global market research and polling company that conducts surveys and studies to understand public opinion, consumer behaviour and market trends.

Gig work is short-term, flexible work where people earn income by completing individual tasks or jobs, often through digital platforms, rather than holding a permanent position.

Gig workers

The report looking into the country’s gig economy revealed that at least 70% of South African gig workers use e-hailing as a secondary source of income, highlighting its importance as a reliable side hustle in a challenging economic environment.

Meanwhile, 30% of respondents rely on e-hailing as their primary source of income, underscoring its role as a day-to-day livelihood for many.

“In South Africa’s current economic climate, ride-hailing is no longer just about mobility; it’s about opportunity,” said Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager at Bolt.

“Many drivers are using platforms to build income streams, support their households and take control of their financial futures. What we are seeing is the rise of everyday entrepreneurship, where individuals are creating flexible, self-directed livelihoods on their own terms.”

Gig work growing in SA

The report defines gig work as flexible short-term income-generating activities enabled through digital platforms.

“In the context of ride-hailing, gig workers are drivers who use platforms to earn income on flexible terms, either supplementing existing earnings or operating as independent micro-entrepreneurs. In South Africa, this model is increasingly translating into tangible livelihood gains,” said Kalajdzic.

The report revealed that 90% of drivers report an improvement in their standard of living, with earnings commonly used to cover essentials such as food, rent, transport and education.

These earnings help households stabilise finances, smooth income, and reduce reliance on irregular alternatives.

Motivation for extra job

The report found that 32% of respondents cited self-earned income and financial independence as the most important benefit, reflecting a growing desire among South Africans to take control of their earnings.

“For many, this translates into real-life impact, with drivers noting that ride-hailing enables them to earn additional income while maintaining flexibility and autonomy,” noted Bolt.

Beyond individual income opportunities, the findings reinforce the growing role of e-hailing platforms as economic stabilisers in the country. With persistently high unemployment, particularly among youth, gig work is helping many households remain economically active, meet basic needs and improve their overall quality of life.

“The ability to generate consistent, flexible income is increasingly critical in helping South Africans navigate financial uncertainty.”

Digital platforms’ role

“The findings of this report reinforce the important role that digital platforms are playing in expanding access to economic opportunities across Gauteng,” said Bongani Nkosi, spokesperson for the Gauteng Department of Economic Development.

Soyinka Witness, strategy director at Ipsos, added: “This research highlights the growing significance of the gig economy in South Africa’s labour market. A large proportion of participants are using ride-hailing to supplement income, while some rely on it as a primary livelihood.

“Importantly, many respondents report improved living standards and greater financial stability as a result. These findings point to the critical role that platform-based work is playing in supporting income resilience, entrepreneurship, and broader economic participation.”