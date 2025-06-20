Simthande Myeza ‘abducted and robbed’ during e-hailing trip: TikToker’s family speaks

The family said the matter has been reported to the police.

Simthande Myeza as himself and as his character, MakaThangithini. Pictures: Instagram/@simthandemyeza

The family of popular TikToker and actor Simthande Myeza has shared that the entertainer was abducted and robbed during an e-hailing trip in Durban.

Myeza is well known for his educational and humorous skit characters, including MakaThangithini.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, family spokesperson Lomsongaka Myeza said the incident happened earlier this week on Tuesday evening, 17 June.

Lomsongaka said that Simthande was using Bolt in the Umbilo area. He became suspicious when the driver took a different route and so asked him to make a U-turn.

“That’s when the driver became agitated and eventually stopped the car. Two other African males approached the vehicle and one of them pointed a gun at Simthande. The other blindfolded him, tied his hands and drove with him to an unknown location,” the statement read.

The attackers allegedly gained access to Simthande’s phone and emptied his bank account.

“Upon realising who he was, they went on to make phone calls to his family members, colleagues and friends demanding a ransom.

“When they received the money, they stripped him of his clothes and took pictures and videos of him while forcing him to perform despicable acts,” the statement continued.

Simthande Myeza home safe

The family said Simthande was later released in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Before releasing him, the attackers allegedly threatened to harm him and his family if he reported the incident.

The family said the matter has been reported to the police and Simthande is now in a safe place, surrounded by loved ones.

The Citizen has reached out to Bolt SA for comment and this article will be updated when comment is received.

