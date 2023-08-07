Bonang Matheba dethrones Anele Mdoda as the host of Miss SA

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba will make a comeback as host of the Miss SA pageant this year.

She decision was announced recently, with Bonang sharing her excitement at returning to hosting duties.

“I remember gathering around the television when I was growing up and watching people like Basetsana Kumalo and Peggy Sue Khumalo taking the title. I remember where I was.

“To grow from a judge to a host and one of the sponsors of this event is an absolute honour. I love that I can showcase my talent and be part of it. The fact that it is airing on the SABC means that it is accessible to all people, and that’s very important to me,” she added.

Bonang also highlighted that the show has changed since her involvement nearly ten years ago.

“The growth of the pageant in terms of its footprint internationally has been impressive. People around the world, who are interested in pageantry, realise South Africa is a force to be reckoned with in global competitions. It has also evolved and is representative of where women are now, how they feel, and what they want to achieve.”

ALSO READ: Bonang proud as House of BNG partners with Miss SA 2023

‘I am going to put on a show’ – Bonang

Bonang said she is happy that the show is back on SABC, where she kick-started her career.

“I am back hosting one of the most important shows of the year. It is going to be fantastic – the production is wonderful with some international names and is a true celebration of Women’s Month. Expect beautiful dresses. I am going to put on a show and bring all the sparkle and the magic that I can!”

She encouraged the contestants to make wonderful memories as this is the beginning of their dreams coming true.

“Zozibini won Miss Universe in 2019, which was the last time I hosted the show, so who knows what is going to happen this year. These contestants have been on a fabulous journey, and this is the pinnacle.”

NOW READ: WATCH: Pearl Thusi vacays with her daughter in Mozambique