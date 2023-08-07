Thuso Mbedu joins Miss SA 2023 as a judge

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

L’Oréal Paris has announced that its Sub-Saharan ambassador, Thuso Mbedu, will be a judge at this year’s Miss SA competition.

The crowning of Miss SA 2023 will take place on Sunday, 13 August, at Sun Bet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria.

According to the statement released by L’Oréal Paris, Thuso will bring her unique perspective and experiences to the competition, encouraging the contestants to embrace their individuality and walk confidently.

“Her presence will also inspire the finalists to focus not only on their external beauty but also on their inner strength and resilience,” L’Oréal Paris added.

L’Oréal Paris on empowering women to “Walk Your Worth”

Through the “Walk Your Worth” message, L’Oréal Paris encourages women to embrace their uniqueness and walk confidently in their own skin.

Marketing manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin and Hair, Ayanda Mackay, said the partnership between Thuso Mbedu and L’Oréal Paris will revolutionise beauty standards and inspire a wave of self-worth and confidence across the continent.

She added: “We are honoured to have the L’Oréal Paris Sub-Saharan ambassador, Thuso Mbedu, join the Miss South Africa 2023 judging panel…. We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible platform.”

Thuso joined the L’Oréal Paris family in May this year. She expressed her excitement and shared that she enjoyed learning more about the brand.

“Growing up, one never saw oneself as beautiful. I could never have imagined that one day I would have the honour of being L’Oréal Paris’ first Sub-Saharan African spokesperson. A brand that stands for women’s empowerment, with a strong sense of diversity, sisterhood, and feminism.

“So far, I’ve enjoyed learning about the innovative technology behind L’Oréal’s product range and the ground-breaking strides made in understanding African skin. Their products are amazing, and I’m thrilled to be representing my African community within this incredible global brand,” she said in a media statement.

