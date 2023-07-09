Bonang proud as House of BNG partners with Miss SA 2023

By Lineo Lesemane

Bonang Matheba’s luxury beverage brand, House of BNG, has been announced as one of the official sponsors for the Miss South Africa 2023 competition.

The multi-award-winning media personality and businesswoman said they are excited to be a part of the pageant and ready to support all the contestants.

Bonang also serves as a resident judge on the Miss SA’s reality TV series Crown Chasers’ which premieres this afternoon on SABC 3.

“The Miss South Africa pageant is one of my favorite events on the South African calendar. Any platform that supports and uplifts women in this country will always have my backing. Partnering with Miss South Africa for the fifth time this year is a natural choice for House of BNG. We share a common vision of empowering women,” she said as quoted in a press release.

Miss SA organisation CEO, Stephanie Weil said they are delighted to partner with Bonang and House of BNG on this groundbreaking venture.

“Their commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering women and celebrating diversity. With their involvement, we are confident that the reality show will set a new standard for beauty pageants in South Africa and be a resounding success.”

Last week the organisation announced two more big sponsors for this year, L’Oréal Paris and MoFaya, the first black-owned energy drink in South Africa co-founded by DJ Sbu and Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe.

Marketing Manager for L’Oréal Paris Skin, Makeup, and Hair, Ayanda Mackay, said they are honoured to be one of the official sponsors of Miss SA 2023.

“This partnership allows us to support and uplift women as they journey to redefine what it means to be a beauty queen. We believe that when women are empowered, they can achieve anything they set their minds to, and we are thrilled to be a part of this incredible platform.”

MoFaya co-founder Siphiwe Likhuleni Shongwe said their relationship with Miss SA is based on the commonality of shared values.

“We have had a blast working with the Miss South Africa finalists, who are passionate and dynamic young women, making it for themselves and wanting to give back to their communities.”

