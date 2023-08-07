WATCH: Pearl Thusi vacays with her daughter in Mozambique

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Media personality and actress Pearl Thusi is avoiding the cold winter in South Africa.

Choosing to step away from the camera’s spotlight, Pearl made the decision to simply take a break from everything and went on a vacation to Mozambique with her daughter, Thando Mokoena, where the weather is much nicer and far more welcoming than what most South Africans are currently experiencing.

Choosing not to leave her fans behind, Pearl showed her special moments in Mozambique on her Instagram account.

She posted a video dancing in a bikini, holding a glass and a bottle of champagne, and just enjoying herself without any worries.

Good momma vibes

Similar to all mothers, Pearl desires the best for her daughter. This involves imparting important life lessons, such as the importance of never accepting less in life and understanding one’s value as a young woman.

As their vacation carries on, Pearl uploads an additional video, showcasing moments of her bonding with her daughter.

She captioned her post: “Teach your daughters how they deserve to be treated era.”

Relax, relax and relax

The main reason for a vacation is to escape life’s busyness and issues, and simply enjoy personal time with family or friends.

This is precisely what Thusi is currently engaged in − setting aside her career and unwinding.

Inspiring her followers to “take it easy”, Pearl posted photos of herself doing just that in the beautiful sunny skies of Mozambique.

Love lives here

While sharing a last Instagram video from her vacation with her daughter, Pearl strongly conveyed to her fans that “they should be here” to experience for themselves the wonderful moments she enjoyed in Mozambique.

Bringing things to a conclusion, she put together a video that captured all the various activities she and her daughter engaged in during their vacation.

She captioned her post: “You should be here”.

