Brenda Ngxoli stars in new rom-com: ‘A Scam Called Love’

The actress is also set to host the South African Traditional Leaders Awards.

Actress Brenda Ngxoli is set to star in a new rom-com, A Scam Called Love, which will premiere nationwide at Ster-Kinekor and Nu Metro cinemas on Friday, 7 March 2025.

The award-winning actress stars alongside Didintle Khunou, Thando Thabethe, and Tobi Bamtefa in the film.

Directed by Carla Fonseca Mokgata and Nthato Mokgata, A Scam Called Love takes audiences on a hilariously chaotic journey of love, lies, and self-discovery.

The film follows Zola and Julian, who enter a green-card-marriage to solve their financial and immigration woes. However, keeping up the lie for government officials proves far easier than fooling their own families.

Carla and Nthato said their aim was to create a film that is not only funny but also relatable.

“We wanted to create a film that’s not just funny but cleverly chaotic, deeply South African, and effortlessly stylish — one that celebrates love in all its forms.”

A rainbow after the storm

Brenda Ngxoli has also been announced as the host of the prestigious South African Traditional Leaders Awards, set to take place at the East London ICC on 22 February.

This exciting announcement came shortly after the actress made headlines after she shared distressing videos on Instagram, showing a heated argument with her mother.

The viral clips led to an overwhelming wave of support, with people raising over R100 000 to assist her.

Brenda did not only receive financial assistance, but celebrities like Somizi Mhlongo also shared her work profile, helping her secure job opportunities.

A few days later, Brenda posted another video, expressing gratitude for the love and support.

“Thanks to everyone… We are safe. Thank you to the various establishments and to the thousands of individuals who have opened the hearts of their wallets to us… Now I will be focusing on gigs…”

