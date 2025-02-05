Entertainment

5 Feb 2025

Watch: From vosho to ‘water’ challenge — President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unforgettable dance moments

Who would have thought the President had such moves!?

President Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: GCIS

Ahead of the highly anticipated State of the Nation Address (Sona), we look at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s most viral dance moments.

From nailing the vosho, joining in on the nagara dance challenge to taking on the water dance challenge, the president has proven he’s got more than just political moves but rhythm too.

5 of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s unforgettable dance moments

The vosho with Holly Rey on Youth Day

During the Youth Day celebrations in 2019 at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, President Ramaphosa and other dignitaries joined singer Holly Rey on stage. Together, they did the ‘Vosho’, a popular South African dance move characterised by a squat and leg kick, jamming to Holly’s hit song Deeper.

Dancing with Ladysmith Black Mambazo

In 2020, Ramaphosa took to the stage to dance with Ladysmith Black Mambazo at the funeral service of the founder and musical director of the choral group, Dr Joseph Shabalala.

Nagara dance

At the ANC KwaZulu-Natal Nagara Festival held in Stanger last April, the President joined in on the Nagara dance, showing off his Indian dance moves.

Taking on Tyla’s ‘Water’ Challenge

In February 2024, during the Presidential Youth Engagement at the Belhar Sports Complex in Cape Town, President Ramaphosa participated in Tyla’s viral ‘Water’ dance challenge.

Dancing with the Late Solly Moholo

In May last year, Cyril Ramaphosa wrapped up the ANC rally in Bojanala, North West, with a bang, dancing along as the legendary gospel musician Solly Moholo performed his popular song Tlong Ho Jeso.

