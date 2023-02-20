Trevor Noah’s thunderous applause during Kevin Hart’s last show

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Kevin Hart wrapped his Reality Check tour in South Africa over the weekend with a surprise guest who appeared on his last show. Trevor Noah received a thunderous welcome back home.

Hart performed three shows at SunBet Arena, Times Square in Pretoria from Friday, as his first show was last Wednesday in Cape Town.

Attendees couldn’t film during the comedian’s stand-up, as their phones were locked up before they went inside however many shared on social media that this may have been Hart’s funniest show.

On his Sunday night evening show, Hart brought out the big guns, Trevor Noah.

Trevor Noah surprise

With stand-up comedians such as Celeste Ntuli opening for Hart, many attendees didn’t think Noah would show up.

Hart and Noah were photographed backstage and at a party after the show.

Speaking about the experience, Noah said: “Few nights in my life will live in my memory like the night I had the pleasure and honour of introducing my friend, my fellow comedian and absolute superstar, @kevinhart4real on stage in my home country South Africa.

“The crowd was electric, Kevin killed it, and we spent the night celebrating with his tequila. (Which is actually really smooth and delicious. Not an ad, Kevin didn’t want to pay me).”

Hart said he was privileged to see Noah on stage in his home country adding he had witnessed one of the biggest applauses for the former The Daily Show host.

“Last night’s show in Pretoria was one for the record books…. My brother @trevornoah surprised the audience with a pop up and got one of the biggest applause’s that I have ever witnessed…He then brought me up and the rest is history! I can’t thank you all enough…. Mpho Hart loves South Africa …. Until next time guys!”

Hart has been posting Mpho, his local given name by South African fans, using it in most of his posts during his time in Mzansi.

Kevin Hart parties in Sandton

During his stay, Hart was spotted in Johannesburg with videos shared on social media from patrons who were surprised by the famous guest at Saint Restaurant and Zioux. Both restaurants are at the Marc in Sandton and are the brainchild of celebrity chef, David Higgs and Marble Group.

Hart danced to the classic kwaito song Kortes by the late Mshoza in Zioux. The establishment said they were honoured to have Hart visit them on Friday evening, adding “it was a glorious night!”

